Spurs targeting summer bid for Watford’s Abdoulaye Doucoure

Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure is a transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur, according to the Daily Mail.

Spurs head coach Mauricio Pochettino was reportedly impressed with Doucoure’s display against Chelsea on Monday evening after turning up at Vicarage Road for a scouting mission.

Doucoure, aged 25, is also reported to be a transfer target for Tottenham’s north London rivals Arsenal and Liverpool.

The former Rennes player is in his second season with the Hornets. He signed for an undisclosed fee – believed to be in the region of £8m – in February 2016, but spent the remainder of that season on loan at Granada.

He has made 46 appearances and scored eight goals since linking up with Watford at the start of last season.

Doucoure is under contract with the Hornets until June 2020. They are hoping to tie their asset down to a new deal worth more than £60,000 a week.

Watford will reportedly demand more than £20m if he moves on.