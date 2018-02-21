Stefan de Vrij keen on Man Utd move

Lazio centre-back Stefan de Vrij fancies a summer transfer to Manchester United, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Netherlands international, aged 26, has previously been linked with the Red Devils, who are expected to strengthen their central defensive options in the next transfer window.

De Vrij will be available on a free transfer at the end of the season. His contract at the Stadio Olimpico expires on June 30, and Lazio have already publicly declared that they have given up on negotiations over a new deal.

The Serie A side reportedly believe he already has a pre-contract agreement – or verbal equivalent – in place with another club.

If De Vrij’s future is not yet decided, United face competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool and Arsenal, who are also said to be keeping tabs on the defender’s situation.

De Vrij joined Lazio from Dutch side Feyenoord, where he came through the youth ranks, in 2014.