Thibaut Courtois talks up Real Madrid transfer

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has confirmed he is interested in a move to Real Madrid.

The Belgium international has been strongly linked with a move to the Bernabeu in recent months – and has now revealed that he is keen on the switch.

Courtois says his personal situation means the transfer appeals to him.

The 25-year-old’s former partner, who is Spanish, lives in Madrid with their two young children. They met while Courtois spent three seasons on loan at Atletico Madrid earlier in his career.

Although he says his contract talks with Chelsea are ongoing, he also admits that his heart is in Madrid.

He told Belgian publication Sport: “If Real is really interested, my personal situation could affect, yes.

“The family aspect, it is priceless. But I repeat to you that, for the moment, I’m busy talking to Chelsea to extend.

“My personal situation is related to the city of Madrid, it’s known. My two children live there with their mum. I have my daughter every day on Facetime. She often tells me that she misses me. My son is still too small to communicate like that.

“Whenever I have the opportunity, I try to make a return trip to Spain. As a situation, it is not always easy.

“Yes, my heart is in Madrid. It is logical and understandable.”

Courtois is under contract at Stamford Bridge until June 2019. He is yet to agree terms on an extension, so the Blues could be forced to cash in this summer if they cannot convince him to sign a new deal.

Madrid are tipped to sign a new goalkeeper this summer, with Courtois and Manchester United’s David De Gea touted as their top targets.