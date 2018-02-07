Tiemoue Bakayoko’s awkward tweet after Watford red card

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has posted an awkward update to his Twitter account in the wake of his red card against Watford earlier this week.

The France international picked up two first-half yellow cards to leave the Blues down to 10 men for most of the game. They ultimately slipped to a 4-1 defeat at Vicarage Road.

Bakayoko might have been advised to keep his head down for a while, but has instead been roped into posting a marketing message by sponsors Nike.

Writing in French, he said: “When you don’t know where you’re going, look where you came from.”

Chelsea fans will probably be hoping that means a transfer back to Monaco for Bakayoko in the near future.