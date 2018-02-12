Toby Alderweireld left out of Juventus game, Spurs future in doubt

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld’s future at the club is in fresh doubt after he was left out of the squad that travelled to play Juventus, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Spurs flew to Italy this afternoon for their last-16 first leg clash with the Serie A champions, but Alderweireld was not one the plane.

The Belgian centre-back returned to training recent and made his comeback with 90 minutes against Newport County in the FA Cup fourth round replay last Wednesday. But he was left out of head coach’s 18-man squad for the north London derby win over Arsenal and has now been omitted from the Juve game.

The Telegraph’s report suggests the decision to leave Alderweireld at home calls his future in north London into question and might impact on his contract talks.

The 28-year-old is yet to agree a new deal. His current contract expires in June 2019. At that stage, Spurs can extend the deal by a further year but a £25m release clause also comes into effect.

Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid are said to be monitoring his situation.