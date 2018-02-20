Toni Kroos is Man Utd’s top transfer target

Manchester United have made Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos their top transfer target ahead of the January transfer window, according to The Independent.

The Red Devils have reportedly earmarked the Germany international as a belated replacement for captain Michael Carrick, who is retiring in the summer but has hardly featured so far this season.

United have a long-standing interest in Kroos and were in the running to sign him before he joined Madrid from Bayern Munich in 2014.

The 28-year-old is reportedly viewed as the final piece of Jose Mourinho’s midfield jigsaw. If United get their man, he is tipped to line-up alongside Nemanja Matic, affording Paul Pogba a more free role in a three-man midfield.

Kroos would perform the role of a deep-lying midfield ball-player, just as Carrick has for more than a decade.

Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Weigl, aged 22, is said to be under consideration as an alternative, but Kroos is United’s preferred option.