Tottenham vs Arsenal team news

Tottenham Hotspur host Arsenal at Wembley tomorrow lunchtime in the north London derby.

In addition to local bragging rights being up for grabs, the game looks to be a crucial one in the race for Champions League qualification. Spurs are currently fifth in the Premier League table on 49 points. The Gunners are one place and four points behind, so defeat will severely dent their already slim hopes of a top-four finish.

Here is the early team news, with kick-off just over 24 hours away at the time of writing.

Tottenham team news for Arsenal game

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino has to decide whether to involve January signing Lucas Moura in his squad to face the Gunners.

The former Paris Saint-Germain winger has barely played this season.

Centre-back Toby Alderweireld, left-back Danny Rose and midfielder Harry Winks all returned to action after injuries in the midweek win over Newport County and are in contention.

Pochettino made 10 changes for the FA Cup fourth round replay, so he will have to decide whether to revert to the same starting XI that played against Manchester United and Liverpool in Spurs’ last two Premier League games.

All of the squad came from through Thursday’s training session unscathed and there are no first-team players left in the treatment room.

Arsenal team news for Tottenham game

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech (calf) is an injury doubt for tomorrow’s game. Manager Arsene Wenger revealed in his press conference yesterday that the former Chelsea man has not trained so far this week.

Wenger says he would have no problems with selected Colombia international David Ospina if Cech is ruled out, and says he will not take any risks if the Czech veteran is not 100 per cent fit.

Nacho Monreal is expected to return to the squad after illness, while forward Danny Welbeck could also be included. Welbeck missed the win over Everton last weekend due to a hip injury.