Tweet and Photos: Former Man Utd man Henrikh Mkhitaryan reacts to dream first start for Arsenal

Arsenal’s January signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan made the perfect first start for the club when he bagged three assists in a 5-1 win over Everton on Saturday evening.

The former Manchester United man was in sparkling form and clicking with his new team-mates as he created three of the goals in a dominant display by Arsene Wenger’s side.

After the game, the Armenia international took to social media to give his reaction to the perfect full debut for the Gunners.

He wrote: “Special home debut in front of the amazing @Arsenal fans👏🏼 Delighted with a hattrick of assists🅰🅰🅰⚽️👊🏼 #COYG #micki #mickimagic #mkhitaryan.”