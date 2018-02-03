Tweets: Arsenal players welcome Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the club
Arsenal’s players have been posting on social media to welcome Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the club.
The Gabon international’s club record signing from Borussia Dortmund passed without comment from the Gunners’ players.
But having got up close and personal with their new team-mate in training at London Colney, the welcome messages have now started to emerge.
You can see Arsenal players welcoming Aubameyang to the club in the build-up to this evening’s game against Everton in the tweets below.
Good to be back with the team 💪focused ahead of tomorrow ⚽️ welcome to the club @aubameyang97 👊🔴 pic.twitter.com/a76qRzktHq
— Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) February 2, 2018
🔙🔛🔝 Look into the faces and you see how important tomorrow‘s game is for all of us! 👊🏽🔴 Welcome at the club, @Aubameyang7! #ARSEVE #AllTogetherNow #sm20 @arsenal pic.twitter.com/xzanCdPEzp
— Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) February 2, 2018