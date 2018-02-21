Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to 1-1 draw with Barcelona

Chelsea drew 1-1 with La Liga leaders Barcelona in their Champions League last-16 first leg at Stamford Bridge last night.

Willian, who had earlier hit the woodwork twice, opened the scoring with a low, curling effort from outside the penalty area.

But Barca struck back with a crucial away goal from Lionel Messi. The Argentine superstar had never previously scored against the Blues.

Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about the game and the upcoming second leg at Camp Nou.

We will fight again in the 2nd leg! 💙 #KTBFFH pic.twitter.com/cWNHUUfx1C — César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) February 20, 2018