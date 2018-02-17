Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Hull

Chelsea booked their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals with a comfortable victory over Hull City in last night’s fifth round tie.

A brace from Brazilian midfielder Willian, a goal from Pedro Rodriguez and Olivier Giroud’s first for the club gave the Blues an easy win against their Championship opponents.

After the final whistle, their players took to social media to give their reaction to the game. Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.