Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Hull
Chelsea booked their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals with a comfortable victory over Hull City in last night’s fifth round tie.
A brace from Brazilian midfielder Willian, a goal from Pedro Rodriguez and Olivier Giroud’s first for the club gave the Blues an easy win against their Championship opponents.
After the final whistle, their players took to social media to give their reaction to the game. Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.
Flying to the quarter-finals! Come on Chelsea!!! ⚽️⚽️#FACup #quarterfinals #comeonchelsea #CFC #W22 #comeonblues pic.twitter.com/c2MCEIeg87
— Willian (@willianborges88) February 17, 2018
Great win boys! Let's focus now on the next game…the #UCL is back… @ChelseaFC
Gran victoria equipo! Ahora a pensar en el próximo partido…vuelve la #UCL… @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/m6VD1jv9q2
— Marcos Alonso (@marcosalonso03) February 16, 2018
We are on quarter-final! / A cuartos de final! Come on @chelseafc !! ⚽️ #FACup #CHEHUL pic.twitter.com/OcJxfJ2ye2
— Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) February 16, 2018
Just a great pic from tonight! #CHEHUL pic.twitter.com/mandJ44tLK
— Davide Zappacosta (@DZappacosta) February 16, 2018
Reaching next round of the #FACup Good display, clean sheet ✔ Congrats @willianborges88 ⚽️⚽ #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/b6vW07hOiY
— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) February 16, 2018
Great win tonight to go trough to the next round! #cfc
— Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) February 16, 2018
Great win to go into the next round!! Amazing goalkeeper and incredible player!!! JUGADORAZO Y PORTERAZO!!! pic.twitter.com/cw7F0Mir5v
— Álvaro Morata (@AlvaroMorata) February 16, 2018