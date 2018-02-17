Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Hull

Chelsea booked their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals with a comfortable victory over Hull City in last night’s fifth round tie.

A brace from Brazilian midfielder Willian, a goal from Pedro Rodriguez and Olivier Giroud’s first for the club gave the Blues an easy win against their Championship opponents.

After the final whistle, their players took to social media to give their reaction to the game. Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.

Great win boys! Let's focus now on the next game…the #UCL is back… @ChelseaFC Gran victoria equipo! Ahora a pensar en el próximo partido…vuelve la #UCL… @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/m6VD1jv9q2 — Marcos Alonso (@marcosalonso03) February 16, 2018

Great win tonight to go trough to the next round! #cfc — Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) February 16, 2018