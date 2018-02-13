Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating West Brom

Chelsea bounced back from successive Premier League defeats with a 3-0 win over bottom-of-the-table West Bromwich Albion at Stamford Bridge last night.

Goals from Eden Hazard (two) and Victor Moses eased the pressure on head coach Antonio Conte and helped the Blues move on from losses to Bournemouth and Watford.

After the final whistle, the Chelsea players posted on social media to give their reaction to the game. Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.

Big win! Great character from the lads nice to get another goal too ⚽️ #CFC pic.twitter.com/15mk4tku04 — Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) February 13, 2018

Loving my boy @VictorMoses when he finishes off my assist! #finally pic.twitter.com/PjNRIdh8tv — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) February 13, 2018