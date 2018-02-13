Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating West Brom
Chelsea bounced back from successive Premier League defeats with a 3-0 win over bottom-of-the-table West Bromwich Albion at Stamford Bridge last night.
Goals from Eden Hazard (two) and Victor Moses eased the pressure on head coach Antonio Conte and helped the Blues move on from losses to Bournemouth and Watford.
After the final whistle, the Chelsea players posted on social media to give their reaction to the game. Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.
Big win! Great character from the lads nice to get another goal too ⚽️ #CFC pic.twitter.com/15mk4tku04
— Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) February 13, 2018
Loving my boy @VictorMoses when he finishes off my assist! #finally pic.twitter.com/PjNRIdh8tv
— Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) February 13, 2018
Great job team!!! / Gran trabajo, equipo!!! 3⃣-0⃣ #CFC #CHEWBA pic.twitter.com/HNgqPBQ3md
— Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) February 12, 2018
We are Chelsea! pic.twitter.com/8h5x14bw8L
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) February 12, 2018
back to winning ways with a clean sheet ⚽ need to keep it up! #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve #CFC @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/yn4J0QZf0z
— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) February 12, 2018
The result we needed tonight! Well done boys! #CHEWBA #cmon #blues @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/jNAlwq4iAT
— Marcos Alonso (@marcosalonso03) February 12, 2018
Happy to be back but mostly happy for the home win!! #GOCHELSEA pic.twitter.com/T7UTZSwxNx
— Álvaro Morata (@AlvaroMorata) February 12, 2018
This feeling isn’t new! #CHEWBA pic.twitter.com/dyxLR7fg6A
— Davide Zappacosta (@DZappacosta) February 12, 2018