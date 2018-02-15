Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to 0-5 win at Porto

Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media to give their reaction to the 0-5 thrashing of Porto at the Estadio Dragao last night.

A Sadio Mane hat-trick, plus goals from Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, put the Reds in a commanding position after the first leg of their last-16 tie. They will be hopeful of securing a quarter-final spot at Anfield in the return leg.

Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about their efforts.

WHAT A TEAM!

5 goals with a clean sheet!

Incredible support by the fans who came all the way to Porto #YNWA #LK1 #LFC@ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/EE8KC3LiDX — Loris Karius (@LorisKarius) February 14, 2018

Big result tonight quality from the boys and amazing support as usual! We go again at Anfield #66 pic.twitter.com/o8hwBeQ1Ln — Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) February 14, 2018

What a beautiful night in Portugal! A great step towards the next round, Let us all make sure that we give the same energy in the return #YNWA pic.twitter.com/jLB4nWf9nd — Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) February 14, 2018