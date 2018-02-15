Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to 0-5 win at Porto

Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media to give their reaction to the 0-5 thrashing of Porto at the Estadio Dragao last night.

A Sadio Mane hat-trick, plus goals from Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, put the Reds in a commanding position after the first leg of their last-16 tie. They will be hopeful of securing a quarter-final spot at Anfield in the return leg.

Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about their efforts.