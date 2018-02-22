Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to 0-0 draw at Sevilla

Manchester United’s players have been posting on social media to give their reaction to a goalless draw in their Champions League last-16 first leg against Sevilla.

The 0-0 in Spain means the Red Devils will need to win the second leg at Old Trafford (or draw 0-0 and go to penalties) in order to progress to the quarter-finals.

There was praise from his team-mates for goalkeeper David De Gea, whose string of saves helped United end the first leg on level pegging.

Here’s what the United players had to say about the game.

We’ll give everything in the second leg to get to the next round 💪🏻 Old Trafford will tell! @ManUtd #UCL Lo daremos todo en la vuelta para pasar ronda. Old Trafford decidirá! 🔴 #MUFC @ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/1nKRdJ8btm — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) February 21, 2018

Can't argue with a clean sheet away from home in the first leg. Bring them back to Old Trafford. 💪🏽 #MUFC #GGMU pic.twitter.com/gKpTZfrPFD — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) February 21, 2018