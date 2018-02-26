Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Chelsea

Manchester United’s players have been posting on social media to celebrate yesterday’s 2-1 win over Chelsea.

The Red Devils strengthened their chances of finishing second in the Premier League by coming from behind to beat the Blues.

Striker Romelu Lukaku and substitute Jesse Lingard secured all three points for Jose Mourinho’s side.

Here’s what the United players, including both of their goalscorers, had to say when they wrote on Twitter and Instagram after the final whistle.

Great atmosphere yesterday and good win! All glory to God @manchesterunited

A post shared by Romelu Lukaku (@rlukaku9) on