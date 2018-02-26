Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Chelsea

Manchester United’s players have been posting on social media to celebrate yesterday’s 2-1 win over Chelsea.

The Red Devils strengthened their chances of finishing second in the Premier League by coming from behind to beat the Blues.

Striker Romelu Lukaku and substitute Jesse Lingard secured all three points for Jose Mourinho’s side.

Here’s what the United players, including both of their goalscorers, had to say when they wrote on Twitter and Instagram after the final whistle.

Love This Feeling ❤️ Lads Dug Deep To Get The Win #manchesterunited #JLingz pic.twitter.com/QQAIECcsT8 — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) February 25, 2018

Great afternoon at Old Trafford. A win and an appearance — my 50th as a Red Devil — this time back at home. Grande après-midi à Old Trafford. Victoire et retour à la maison pour mon 50ème match comme Red Devil. pic.twitter.com/NWqZttAMog — Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) February 25, 2018

Sundays with 3 points are the best. That was a BIG win pic.twitter.com/b3qF10oBl6 — Ashley Young (@youngy18) February 25, 2018

What a come back! 3 massive points! Amazing atmosphere! #GGMU pic.twitter.com/f4sH9kI6Ex — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) February 25, 2018

GET IN! Massive 3 points today. Thank you Old Trafford, the atmosphere was amazing @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/U4NSSJNjBp — Victor Lindelöf (@vlindelof) February 25, 2018