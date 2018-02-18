Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Huddersfield

Manchester United’s players have been giving their reaction to booking their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The Red Devils recorded a 0-2 win over Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium yesterday evening in their fifth round tie.

Striker Romelu Lukaku scored both goals for Jose Mourinho’s side, but gave the credit to a higher power.

Here’s what the United players had to say about their efforts and progressing to the next round, where they will face Brighton & Hove Albion for a place in the semi-finals.

Thank you travelling fans, onto the quarter finals #ManchesterUnited pic.twitter.com/5MJVZIin50 — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) February 18, 2018

Happy for having qualified for the quarterfinals and happy to be back. Heureux de notre qualification pour les quarts de finale et d'être de retour. pic.twitter.com/UGHCnxfN5L — Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) February 17, 2018

Good to be out there fighting for the win with the lads. Next round, job done. Home tie to look forward to. ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/V0mxuMjDv0 — Michael Carrick (@carras16) February 17, 2018

What an away end, not many can match that . Still on our march to Wembley #MUFC pic.twitter.com/ZEYMaEZU7u — Ashley Young (@youngy18) February 17, 2018

Your face when you meet Mr. VAR for the first time in your career pic.twitter.com/Iv2ilJkrtH — Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) February 17, 2018