Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Huddersfield

Manchester United’s players have been giving their reaction to booking their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The Red Devils recorded a 0-2 win over Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium yesterday evening in their fifth round tie.

Striker Romelu Lukaku scored both goals for Jose Mourinho’s side, but gave the credit to a higher power.

Here’s what the United players had to say about their efforts and progressing to the next round, where they will face Brighton & Hove Albion for a place in the semi-finals.

All Glory to You My Lord . Good win today @manchesterunited ✊

