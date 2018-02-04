Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Huddersfield
Manchester United bounced back from their defeat to Tottenham Hotspur with a 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town yesterday afternoon.
The Red Devils had to wait until the second half to make the breakthrough, but Romelu Lukaku’s strike and Alexis Sanchez’s first game for the club gave them all three points and closed the gap to Manchester City to 13 points.
After the final whistle, several United players took to social media to celebrate the win and acknowledge the tributes to the victims of the Munich air disaster on the 60th anniversary.
Here’s what they had to say.
Always remembered, never forgotten 🔴⚪️⚫️ #FlowersOfManchester pic.twitter.com/OLHilWs2Xc
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) February 3, 2018
Never Forgotten #TheFlowersOfManchester pic.twitter.com/qPqOYT0XQU
— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) February 3, 2018
300 times Thank you 🙌🏻 300 veces Gracias #MUFC pic.twitter.com/84ZhjThbD9
— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) February 3, 2018
Today we had to go strong to bounce back 👊🏼 Great 3 points at Old Trafford 🔥 @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/ZPDm6QDfic
— Scott Mctominay (@mctominay10) February 3, 2018
A fitting game to win and for this guy to score his first @ManUtd goal! 👏🏽 #MUFC #GGMU #Manutd pic.twitter.com/UZXNbJaDnP
— Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) February 3, 2018
Important win on a day of remembrance. #MUFC #FlowersOfManchester pic.twitter.com/hqNep1aLDt
— Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) February 3, 2018
Important win on a day of remembrance. #MUFC #FlowersOfManchester pic.twitter.com/hqNep1aLDt
— Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) February 3, 2018
Empezamos el mes ganando! Felicitaciones @Alexis_Sanchez por tu gol. Great to start February with this result! Very happy with @Alexis_Sanchez first goal with the team. Thanks everybody for the support! Gracias a todos por su apoyo! Vamos @ManUtd_Es! pic.twitter.com/g6xf395PSP
— Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) February 3, 2018
As good as the result was today. It was about paying respects and remembering those who suffered 60 years ago this week in the Munich air disaster. Lest we forget “Keep the red flag flying high” 🔴🙏🏻 #FlowersOfManchester pic.twitter.com/jsA2zq6bbk
— Michael Carrick (@carras16) February 3, 2018