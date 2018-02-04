Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Huddersfield

Manchester United bounced back from their defeat to Tottenham Hotspur with a 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town yesterday afternoon.

The Red Devils had to wait until the second half to make the breakthrough, but Romelu Lukaku’s strike and Alexis Sanchez’s first game for the club gave them all three points and closed the gap to Manchester City to 13 points.

After the final whistle, several United players took to social media to celebrate the win and acknowledge the tributes to the victims of the Munich air disaster on the 60th anniversary.

Here’s what they had to say.

300 times Thank you 🙌🏻 300 veces Gracias #MUFC pic.twitter.com/84ZhjThbD9 — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) February 3, 2018

Today we had to go strong to bounce back 👊🏼 Great 3 points at Old Trafford 🔥 @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/ZPDm6QDfic — Scott Mctominay (@mctominay10) February 3, 2018

Empezamos el mes ganando! Felicitaciones @Alexis_Sanchez por tu gol. Great to start February with this result! Very happy with @Alexis_Sanchez first goal with the team. Thanks everybody for the support! Gracias a todos por su apoyo! Vamos @ManUtd_Es! pic.twitter.com/g6xf395PSP — Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) February 3, 2018