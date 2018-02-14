Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to 2-2 draw at Juventus

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been posting on social media to react to last night’s remarkable comeback at Juventus.

Spurs were 2-0 down inside the first 10 minutes of their Champions League last-16 first leg in Turin.

But they fought back to secure a 2-2 draw and a strong position going into the return leg at Wembley.

A first-half strike from Harry Kane and a second-half free-kick from Christian Eriksen gave Mauricio Pochettino’s side their two away goals.

Here’s what the Tottenham players had to say about their efforts.

Huge character to come back from 2-0 down. Two big away goals and now look forward to the return leg at Wembley. ⚽ #THFC #COYS #UCL pic.twitter.com/iQ3yy1nSLS — Harry Kane (@HKane) February 13, 2018