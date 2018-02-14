Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to 2-2 draw at Juventus
Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been posting on social media to react to last night’s remarkable comeback at Juventus.
Spurs were 2-0 down inside the first 10 minutes of their Champions League last-16 first leg in Turin.
But they fought back to secure a 2-2 draw and a strong position going into the return leg at Wembley.
A first-half strike from Harry Kane and a second-half free-kick from Christian Eriksen gave Mauricio Pochettino’s side their two away goals.
Here’s what the Tottenham players had to say about their efforts.
Huge character to come back from 2-0 down. Two big away goals and now look forward to the return leg at Wembley. ⚽ #THFC #COYS #UCL pic.twitter.com/iQ3yy1nSLS
— Harry Kane (@HKane) February 13, 2018
Mal comienzo pero orgulloso de la actitud del equipo y para conseguir el empate 💪💪 Se define en Wembley. Vamos!
Bad start but proud of this team’s attitude to turn it around! It comes down to Wembley! ⚽ #COYS #THFC #UCL pic.twitter.com/zyzLsfr4wx
— Erik Manuel Lamela (@ErikLamela) February 13, 2018
Gran actuación del equipo hoy! 💪🏾💪🏾 Nos vemos en Wembley ⚽️ #COYS #UCL pic.twitter.com/gz6EsjxxJ8
— DAVINSON (@daosanchez26) February 13, 2018
Great fight by the team 💪🏽 #UCL #COYS pic.twitter.com/qt5iYeV1CE
— Mousa Dembélé (@mousadembele) February 13, 2018