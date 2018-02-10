Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Arsenal in the north London derby
Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been posting on social media to celebrate their victory in today’s north London derby clash with Arsenal.
Striker Harry Kane’s 101st Premier League goal proved to be the only one of the game. He headed in early in the second half to give Spurs the bragging rights.
The match-winner was among those to tweet after the game. He was able to enjoy a post-match dig at celebrity Gooner Piers Morgan.
Here’s what the Spurs players had to say after the game.
Thanks ☺️ #NLD https://t.co/k7DTNym3Ti
— Harry Kane (@HKane) February 10, 2018
Love a north London derby. ⚽#COYS #THFC #Premierleague #NLD pic.twitter.com/LNI8KDV2IH
— Harry Kane (@HKane) February 10, 2018
— Eric Dier (@ericdier) February 10, 2018
Mi ❤️ mirando el clásico de Londres y es nuestro ⚽️ vamoooos !!
My ❤️ watching the #NorthLondonDerby and it’s ours ⚽️ come on you Spurs !! +3 !! #COYS pic.twitter.com/5cItmLMryl
— Erik Manuel Lamela (@ErikLamela) February 10, 2018
Very good vibes ⚪️⚪️ #NLD #COYS pic.twitter.com/h9RjQslUBx
— Mousa Dembélé (@mousadembele) February 10, 2018
Huge win! More than just 3⃣ big points ⚽ #COYS #NorthLondonDerby pic.twitter.com/YHeNLopD1X
— DAVINSON (@daosanchez26) February 10, 2018
Great win. Well played, lads!
Gran triunfo, muchachos. Vamos Spurs! #THFC #COYS #NorthLondonDerby pic.twitter.com/KA1Fys78CS
— Paulo Gazzaniga (@GazzanigaPaulo) February 10, 2018
Love a derby win. Big three points for us and an amazing atmosphere #COYS pic.twitter.com/v4HqdPueU3
— Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) February 10, 2018
Well played boys #COYS #NLD pic.twitter.com/NvOhYHqneT
— Michel Vorm (@Vorm_Official) February 10, 2018
A big performance in the north London derby this afternoon! https://t.co/l3d6sJHXQB
— Lucas Moura (@LucasMoura7) February 10, 2018
Another big performance & great win #COYS #NorthLondonDerby pic.twitter.com/DCgo5PRpn0
— Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) February 10, 2018
Important 3 points #COYS #NorthLondonDerby pic.twitter.com/GUtMtGlnxN
— Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) February 10, 2018
Get in!! Huge 3 points! #COYS #northlondonderby pic.twitter.com/KLgswxZsVo
— Dele (@dele_official) February 10, 2018
Important win! Well played, lads! #NorthLondonDerby #COYS #THFC pic.twitter.com/5NPKnVVCgO
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) February 10, 2018