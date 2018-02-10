Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Arsenal in the north London derby

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been posting on social media to celebrate their victory in today’s north London derby clash with Arsenal.

Striker Harry Kane’s 101st Premier League goal proved to be the only one of the game. He headed in early in the second half to give Spurs the bragging rights.

The match-winner was among those to tweet after the game. He was able to enjoy a post-match dig at celebrity Gooner Piers Morgan.

Here’s what the Spurs players had to say after the game.

Mi ❤️ mirando el clásico de Londres y es nuestro ⚽️ vamoooos !! My ❤️ watching the #NorthLondonDerby and it’s ours ⚽️ come on you Spurs !! +3 !! #COYS pic.twitter.com/5cItmLMryl — Erik Manuel Lamela (@ErikLamela) February 10, 2018

Love a derby win. Big three points for us and an amazing atmosphere #COYS pic.twitter.com/v4HqdPueU3 — Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) February 10, 2018