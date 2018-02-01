Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Man Utd

Tottenham Hotspur killed off any semblance of a title race with a 2-0 win over Manchester United at Wembley last night.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side took an early lead after just 11 seconds when Christian Eriksen found the net. A Phil Jones own goal doubled Spurs’ lead before half-time and proved to be the last goal of the game.

After the final whistle, the Spurs players took to social media to give their reaction to the result. Here’s what they had to say…

+3 !! Great night at Wembley COME ON YOU SPURS !! 3 puntos seguimos sumando !! 💪💪💪 #COYS #EL11 pic.twitter.com/lfEWRQmcDf — Erik Manuel Lamela (@ErikLamela) January 31, 2018

A fast start and we never looked back! Top performance and atmosphere #COYS pic.twitter.com/9Sqe43GtEu — Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) January 31, 2018