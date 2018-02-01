Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Man Utd

Tottenham Hotspur killed off any semblance of a title race with a 2-0 win over Manchester United at Wembley last night.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side took an early lead after just 11 seconds when Christian Eriksen found the net. A Phil Jones own goal doubled Spurs’ lead before half-time and proved to be the last goal of the game.

After the final whistle, the Spurs players took to social media to give their reaction to the result. Here’s what they had to say…