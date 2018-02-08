Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Newport County

Tottenham Hotspur saw off League Two side Newport County at the second time of asking in last night’s FA Cup fourth round replay.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side recorded a 2-0 win at Wembley to book their place in the fifth round and a tie against League One side Rochdale.

A Dan Butler own goal and Erik Lamela’s first goal since September 2016 gave Spurs victory.

After the final whistle, the Tottenham players took to social media to give their reaction to the game. Here’s what they had to say.