Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Newport County

Tottenham Hotspur saw off League Two side Newport County at the second time of asking in last night’s FA Cup fourth round replay.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side recorded a 2-0 win at Wembley to book their place in the fifth round and a tie against League One side Rochdale.

A Dan Butler own goal and Erik Lamela’s first goal since September 2016 gave Spurs victory.

After the final whistle, the Tottenham players took to social media to give their reaction to the game. Here’s what they had to say.

Felt great to be out there again⚽️looking forward to the next round of @TheFACup — Harry Winks (@HarryWinks) February 7, 2018

We did the job we needed to do. Happy to be into the next round #FACup #COYS pic.twitter.com/TIaJRKbN2Z — Michel Vorm (@Vorm_Official) February 7, 2018

Happy to be back ! Great victory for our fans and a clean sheet. Keep up the good work. #THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/tBCH8sET72 — Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) February 7, 2018