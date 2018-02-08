Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Newport County
Tottenham Hotspur saw off League Two side Newport County at the second time of asking in last night’s FA Cup fourth round replay.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side recorded a 2-0 win at Wembley to book their place in the fifth round and a tie against League One side Rochdale.
A Dan Butler own goal and Erik Lamela’s first goal since September 2016 gave Spurs victory.
After the final whistle, the Tottenham players took to social media to give their reaction to the game. Here’s what they had to say.
A la siguiente ronda! ⚽
Into the next round ! #COYS #FACup #EL11 pic.twitter.com/6Yl2bQ5u3w
— Erik Manuel Lamela (@ErikLamela) February 7, 2018
Felt great to be out there again⚽️looking forward to the next round of @TheFACup
— Harry Winks (@HarryWinks) February 7, 2018
On to the next round! Congratulations @ErikLamela on the goal ⚽️ #COYS #FACup pic.twitter.com/oMcGH6lpOt
— Dele (@dele_official) February 7, 2018
We did the job we needed to do. Happy to be into the next round #FACup #COYS pic.twitter.com/TIaJRKbN2Z
— Michel Vorm (@Vorm_Official) February 7, 2018
On to the next round #FACup #Coys #THFC pic.twitter.com/N1ONe8iTuu
— Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) February 7, 2018
Happy to be back ! Great victory for our fans and a clean sheet. Keep up the good work. #THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/tBCH8sET72
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) February 7, 2018
A la siguiente ronda ⚽️
To the next round #COYS pic.twitter.com/BNXCJe2sE0
— Juan Foyth (@JuanMFoyth) February 7, 2018