Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to draw at Liverpool and Harry Kane’s 100th Premier League goal

Tottenham Hotspur twice came from behind to record a 2-2 draw at Liverpool this afternoon.

The north Londoners’ second equaliser came in the form of a Harry Kane penalty, which was the England striker’s 100th Premier League goal.

Kane’s milestone dominated the post-match reactions from Spurs players on social media.

Midfielder Victor Wanyama had earlier found the net, with Mohamed Salah scoring twice for the Reds either side of the Kenyan’s goal.

Here’s what the Spurs players had to say about the game…

Disappointed not to get all 3 points but pleased to have scored ! #COYS 🚀🔥 pic.twitter.com/AjiNDorSl6 — Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) February 4, 2018