Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to draw at Liverpool and Harry Kane’s 100th Premier League goal
Tottenham Hotspur twice came from behind to record a 2-2 draw at Liverpool this afternoon.
The north Londoners’ second equaliser came in the form of a Harry Kane penalty, which was the England striker’s 100th Premier League goal.
Kane’s milestone dominated the post-match reactions from Spurs players on social media.
Midfielder Victor Wanyama had earlier found the net, with Mohamed Salah scoring twice for the Reds either side of the Kenyan’s goal.
Here’s what the Spurs players had to say about the game…
💯 @premierleague goals and counting…#KeepitKane @nikefootball #hypervenom #coys pic.twitter.com/ZVI8BZgiyL
— Harry Kane (@HKane) February 4, 2018
Disappointed not to get all 3 points but pleased to have scored ! #COYS 🚀🔥 pic.twitter.com/AjiNDorSl6
— Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) February 4, 2018
Proud to join the @premierleague 100 club.
Thanks for the welcome gift @nikefootball. #HYPERVENOM #HK100 #NIKEFOOTBALL #NIKESOCCER #NIKE #COYS #KEEPITKANE #THFC pic.twitter.com/UrQaXG03sS
— Harry Kane (@HKane) February 4, 2018
Well done to @HKane on 💯 @premierleague goals! Crazy game! #COYS pic.twitter.com/MKg4r6PLKv
— Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) February 4, 2018
A well-deserved point! Congrats @VictorWanyama & @HKane! ⚽⚽👍🏼 #COYS #THFC pic.twitter.com/Y9RitNt989
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) February 4, 2018
What an achievement @HKane !! Wooooow! Congrats mate!! Keep it rolling! 😉 #KeepItKane pic.twitter.com/2SgwHaajCF
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) February 4, 2018
Congratulations, @HKane! 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣⚽️ 👏#COYS #THFC https://t.co/VpXjJHwG4s
— Paulo Gazzaniga (@GazzanigaPaulo) February 4, 2018
Crazy game! Congratulations on your 100th Prem goal @HKane ! #COYS pic.twitter.com/Y4dTMidH83
— Michel Vorm (@Vorm_Official) February 4, 2018
Siempre hay que pelear hasta el último minuto 👊🏼⚽️
Never give up! 😡😡😤😤💪🏼💪🏼#COYS pic.twitter.com/BhWNU7YCy9
— Erik Manuel Lamela (@ErikLamela) February 4, 2018