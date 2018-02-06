Video: Adam Lallana sent-off for attacking Spurs U23 players

Liverpool attacking midfielder Adam Lallana was sent-off after losing it in an under-23 fixture against Tottenham Hotspur last night.

The injury-hit England international was making his comeback in the game, but snapped after taking a blow to the back of the head in an aerial challenge with Spurs’ George Marsh.

Lallana responded by chasing after Marsh and throttling the 19-year-old midfielder.

He was duly shown a straight red card, before being dragged away from the scene by striker Danny Ings.

Oh dear 🙈 Adam Lallana has proper lost his head tonight in the Liverpool U23s game… pic.twitter.com/2TLBZ611gq — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) February 5, 2018

Lallana will not be banned for any first-team games, but a three-match ban at under-23 level could hamper his efforts to build his fitness and earn a first-team return.