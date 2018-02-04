Video: Alexis Sanchez and Man Utd team-mates after the final whistle in Huddersfield game

Manchester United’s January signing Alexis Sanchez was the focus of attention after scoring his first goal for the club in yesterday’s 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town at Old Trafford.

The Chile international cut something of a bewildered figure after the final whistle. Perhaps partly knackered after an all-action display, partly feeling the effects of some physical defending from the Terriers and partly soaking up the occasion, the former Arsenal man lingered on the pitch after the game.

You can see that and the rest of the scenes from the final whistle in the video below.