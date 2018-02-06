Video: Antonio Conte admits Chelsea were poor at Watford

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte discussed his side’s poor performance at Watford in his post-match press conference.

The Blues slipped to a second successive Premier League defeat with a 4-1 loss at Vicarage Road last night.

Conte acknowledged his side had been poor, but said he would not be losing sleep over the champions’ recent slump in form.

He said: “I try to continue to work, to improve the different aspects of my players, but today I think our performance was very poor and for sure I have to a take the responsibility because maybe I took the wrong decision for the (starting) 11.”

Conte added: “Tomorrow is another day.

“I can be Chelsea coach or not. What is the problem? I go to sleep without a problem.”

The Blues were reduced to 10 men after midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko was sent-off in the first-half. They equalised inside the last 10 minutes, but then conceded three late goals.

You can see Conte’s comments in the video below.