Video: Arsene Wenger explains why he sold Olivier Giroud to Chelsea

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been explaining his decision to sell striker Olivier Giroud to rivals Chelsea.

The France international, who had played for the Gunners since 2012, was offloaded to the Blues on transfer deadline day.

Speaking at his press conference this morning, Wenger discussed the deal, which was connected to Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi being allowed to join Borussia Dortmund, and Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang moving to the Gunners.

Wenger told reporters: “It was linked with the Aubameyang deal and he has just had a third baby so it was difficult on the family side for him to leave London. It was difficult to turn down [Chelsea’s offer] just because it is an opponent.

“He was massively popular in the dressing room and the club, for all the players that left it was sad to see them go, but Olivier wanted more playing time – he wants as well to go to the World Cup. That is why I opened the door.”

