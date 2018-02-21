Video: Cesar Azpilicueta says Chelsea can still beat Barcelona

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta says his side can still beat Barcelona in their Champions League last-16 tie, despite last night’s 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

The Catalan giants return to Camp Nou with a crucial away goal, with Azpilicueta’s ill-advised lunge to cut out a pass giving Barca the opening for Lionel Messi to score the equaliser.

But the Spaniard believes his side will be able to progress to the quarter-finals from the return leg in Barcelona.

You can hear what he had to say in the video below.