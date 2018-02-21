Video: Chelsea 1-1 Barcelona (goals and highlights)

Chelsea have a tough task to qualify for the Champions League quarter-finals after a 1-1 draw with Barcelona in last night’s last-16 first leg at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues took the lead in the second half through Willian, who guided his low shot around a crowded penalty area and into the Barca goal.

The Brazilian had earlier hit both posts, while the Spanish league leaders had struggled to break down Antonio Conte’s side.

But the visitors capitalised on an error in the Chelsea defence and got a vital away goal through Lionel Messi.

You can see the goals and other highlights in the video below.