Video: Erik Lamela’s disallowed goal vs Rochdale

Tottenham Hotspur are still level with Rochdale in their FA Cup fifth round replay.

The Premier League side had a goal disallowed in the first-half.

Argentine winger Erik Lamela’s effort was chalked off because team-mate Fernando Llorente was adjudged to have committed a foul in the build-up.

The Spanish striker’s alleged offence was spotted after the incident was referred to VAR. Referee Paul Tierney ruled the goal out, but Lamela and his team-mates were unimpressed.