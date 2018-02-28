Video: Erik Lamela’s disallowed goal vs Rochdale
Tottenham Hotspur are still level with Rochdale in their FA Cup fifth round replay.
The Premier League side had a goal disallowed in the first-half.
Argentine winger Erik Lamela’s effort was chalked off because team-mate Fernando Llorente was adjudged to have committed a foul in the build-up.
The Spanish striker’s alleged offence was spotted after the incident was referred to VAR. Referee Paul Tierney ruled the goal out, but Lamela and his team-mates were unimpressed.
VAR strikes again
Robbie Savage was less than impressed pic.twitter.com/IePFp0rjWk
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 28, 2018