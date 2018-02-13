Skip to main content

Video: Gonzalo Higuain gives Juventus the lead vs Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur have made a disastrous start to their Champions League last-16 tie against Juventus.

Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain gave the Serie A champions an early lead after just two minutes.

He volleyed in on the turn after a well-worked free-kick return caught Spurs cold. You can see Higuain’s opener in the video below.

And things went from bad to worse for Tottenham. Higuain doubled his and Juve’s tally from the penalty spot after Ben Davies had conceded a spot-kick.