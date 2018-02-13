Video: Gonzalo Higuain gives Juventus the lead vs Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur have made a disastrous start to their Champions League last-16 tie against Juventus.

Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain gave the Serie A champions an early lead after just two minutes.

He volleyed in on the turn after a well-worked free-kick return caught Spurs cold. You can see Higuain’s opener in the video below.

A dream start for Juventus, a nightmare start for Spurs… Gonzalo Higuain caught that perfectly 🎯 pic.twitter.com/23dpn5nShH — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 13, 2018

And things went from bad to worse for Tottenham. Higuain doubled his and Juve’s tally from the penalty spot after Ben Davies had conceded a spot-kick.