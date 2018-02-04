Video: Harry Kane’s message to Spurs fans after scoring his 100th Premier League goal at Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane scored his 100th Premier League goal in this afternoon’s 2-2 draw at Liverpool.

The England international, aged 24, became the 26th player in Premier League history to score more than 100 goals. He is just the eighth player to have scored 100 or more Premier League goals for a single club.

He also has the best ratio of goals to games of any Premier League centurion.

After today’s game, Kane recorded a short video message for Spurs fans, which you can watch below.