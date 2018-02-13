Video: Mauricio Pochettino and Harry Kane press conference ahead of Juventus game

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino and striker Harry Kane held a press conference in Turin yesterday evening ahead of this evening’s Champions League last-16 first leg against Juventus.

Pochettino said he was excited to be making his first visit to Juve and was full of praise for the Serie A side’s players.

Kane said Juve centre-back Giorgio Chiellini is the toughest opponent he has ever faced, and that he looks forward to testing himself against one of the world’s best defences.

You can see the press conference in full in the video below.