Video: Newcastle legend Alan Shearer pokes fun at Harry Kane after his 100th Premier League goal

Former Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers striker Alan Shearer has recorded a video to welcome Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane to the Premier League 100 club.

England international Kane, aged 24, scored his 100th Premier League goal in Spurs’ 2-2 draw at Liverpool yesterday. His century came in his 141st Premier League appearance, which makes him the second fastest player to reach the milestone.

The only player to score 100 goals in fewer games was Shearer, who did it in 124 appearances.

Shearer joked: “What took you so long?”