Video and Photos: Michy Batshuayi scores two goals on his Borussia Dortmund debut

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi scored twice on his debut for loan club Borussia Dortmund.

The Belgium international, aged 24, was allowed to leave Stamford Bridge to join the German side for the rest of the season after the Blues signed Olivier Giroud from Arsenal.

But Batshuayi has already raised questions about the decision to let him go. He made his debut in this evening’s Bundesliga game against Koln and needed just 34 minutes to open his account.

He scored again in the second half to help his new side to a 2-3 victory.

Here is Batshuayi’s first goal for Dortmund:

Michy Batshuayi = goals! ⚽️ It's only taken him 34 minutes to bag on his Dortmund debut pic.twitter.com/rcn9aIYoDx — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 2, 2018

And here is footage of both his goals:

"Holy goals, Batsman!" Do you think we'll see another from @mbatshuayi before the full 90 minutes are up? pic.twitter.com/6PoW9Qn5VJ — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) February 2, 2018