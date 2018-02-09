Video and Photos: Spurs and Arsenal training ahead of north London derby
Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have both held their final training sessions ahead of tomorrow’s north London derby.
The rivals face each other at Wembley in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Before that, there was time for some final preparation work on the training ground.
Spurs were in action at their Hotspur Way base in Enfield on Friday, as you can see in the video and photos below. They were decked out in t-shirts celebrating Chinese New Year for the occasion.
The #NorthLondonDerby awaits! 💪#COYS pic.twitter.com/ZHVuaF3waq
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 9, 2018
💪 @LucasMoura7 in training ahead of the #NorthLondonDerby.#COYS pic.twitter.com/yw3X7K6401
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 9, 2018
Kicking off our Chinese New Year celebrations with special t-shirts ahead of the #NorthLondonDerby! 🐉#COYS pic.twitter.com/FIqjmLbU7r
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 9, 2018
Ready for the #NorthLondonDerby
👊💙
Listos para el Derby de mañana!#COYS Vamos Spurs!! #THFC pic.twitter.com/rh5pi2KdV0
— Paulo Gazzaniga (@GazzanigaPaulo) February 9, 2018
Some 12 miles to the west, the Gunners were being put through their paces at London Colney.
Self reflection, focus. #NLD. Let's do this!!! 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/OLfcNM3jdY
— Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) February 9, 2018
Preparing the NL Derby 💪🏽🔥🔥🔥🔴⚪️ #WeAreTheArsenal #COYG #YOPIERRE #A⚡️ pic.twitter.com/GmM2l7eYJL
— Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) February 9, 2018
Focused on tomorrow 💪⚽️🔴 pic.twitter.com/Qg5gvMeujL
— Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) February 9, 2018
We know what we have to do in the NLD!! #COYG 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/ksmyoOX7Pi
— Nacho Monreal (@_nachomonreal) February 9, 2018
Ready for the North London derby 👊🏻⚪️🔴 #COYG #WeAreTheArsenal pic.twitter.com/iAwOqSXWld
— Per Mertesacker (@mertesacker) February 9, 2018
⚽️🏃🏽♂️💨 pic.twitter.com/rkL2jk05zD
— Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) February 9, 2018