Video and Photos: Spurs and Arsenal training ahead of north London derby

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have both held their final training sessions ahead of tomorrow’s north London derby.

The rivals face each other at Wembley in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Before that, there was time for some final preparation work on the training ground.

Spurs were in action at their Hotspur Way base in Enfield on Friday, as you can see in the video and photos below. They were decked out in t-shirts celebrating Chinese New Year for the occasion.

Some 12 miles to the west, the Gunners were being put through their paces at London Colney.