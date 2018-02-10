Video and Photos: Spurs and Arsenal warming up ahead of the north London derby
Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have gone through their final preparations ahead of this lunchtime’s north London derby.
Both sets of players were out on the pitch at Wembley to perform their warm-up drills before the big match.
You can see the hosts warming up in the selection of photos and video below. They were decked out in charity t-shirts.
And the Gunners were also warming up at the other end of Wembley, where Mesut Ozil was keeping the cold at bay.
