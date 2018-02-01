Video: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s first interview as an Arsenal player

Arsenal’s deadline day signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has given his first interview since joining the club from Borussia Dortmund.

The 28-year-old said he was delighted to be joining the club and reuniting with his former Dortmund team-mate Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

He said the Gunners’ history and record of having great players was a factor in him wanting to sign for Arsenal. He namechecked Thierry Henry as one such player and compared his game to the Frenchman’s.

Aubameyang also told Arsenal fans he would be working to get the club back to the top.

You can see his interview in the video below.