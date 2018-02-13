Video: Roberto Firmino and Jurgen Klopp speak ahead of Porto game

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and forward Roberto Firmino held a pre-match press conference this evening ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League last-16 first leg against Porto.

Having flown from Merseyside to Portugal this afternoon, the Reds travelled to the Estadio Dragao to start their pre-match formalities.

That began with Klopp and Firmino sitting down to take questions from reporters. Klopp spoke of his respect for Porto.

He was also quizzed on goalkeeper Simon Mignolet’s future.

You can see their joint press conference in full in the video below.