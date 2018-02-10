Video: Scenes at the final whistle after Spurs beat Arsenal

These were the scenes after the final whistle in today’s north London derby.

Tottenham Hotspur recorded a 1-0 victory over rivals Arsenal at a soggy Wembley.

Spurs head coach Mauricio Pochettino and Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger embraced each other on the touchline, before the Frenchman made his exit.

The weather appeared to slightly dampen the celebrations as Pochettino’s players made their way off, although Eric Dier did stop to remove his shirt and hand it to a fan.