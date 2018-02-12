Video: Spurs travel to Turin to play Juventus

Tottenham Hotspur are on their way to Italy for tomorrow’s Champions League last-16 first leg against Juventus.

Mauricio Pochettino and his players head for Turin in buoyant mood after their 1-0 win over Arsenal in the north London derby.

They left the UK earlier this afternoon. You can see the travelling party boarding their flight at Luton airport in the video below.

Saturday’s match-winner Harry Kane, who scored six goals in five games in the group stage, was among those making the trip.