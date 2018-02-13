West Brom’s Daniel Sturridge out for two weeks after Chelsea game

West Bromwich Albion’s on-loan striker Daniel Sturridge is expected to be out for two weeks after limping off during last night’s defeat at Chelsea.

The Liverpool man was substituted after just three minutes of action at Stamford Bridge. He sustained a hamstring injury while chasing for the ball alongside Blues defender Cesar Azpilicueta

The bottom-of-the-table Baggies went on to lose the match 3-0.

West Brom boss Alan Pardew is hopeful that Sturridge will not be sidelined for too long, but suggested that losing the England international was worse than losing the match.

The Baggies manager’s post-match comments suggested that Sturridge had felt a slight twinge rather than suffered a tear. He indicated that the forward would be rested for the FA Cup fifth round tie against Southampton this weekend, but could be back in action for the Premier League clash with Huddersfield Town the following weekend.

Speaking after the Chelsea match, Pardew said: “We need him up and running as it’s goals we’ve struggled with.

“He felt his hamstring after a 60m sprint in the first moments of the game. We’ll have to nurse him. He won’t play next week but hopefully the week after.”