Wilson Tilve joins Man Utd on trial

Manchester United have taken Colombian youngster Wilson Tilve on loan.

The 16-year-old starlet was training at the Red Devils’ Carrington training ground last week.

Tilve, who currently plays for Club Atletico Colombia de Cartagena in his homeland, is a left-footed attacking midfielder who usually plays as a number 10. He has earned comparisons to his compatriot James Rodriguez.

The trial ran from Monday to Friday of last week. It is not yet clear how he performed during his stint at Carrington nor whether United intend to follow up with an approach to sign the teenager.

If they don’t make a move, Tilve is likely to join one of Colombia’s big boys. He is also being courted by most of the major clubs in the South American country.

Tilve marked his trial period by posting a photo to his Instagram account showing him decked out in United training gear and posing inside the training centre at Carrington.