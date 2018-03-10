10-man summer clear-out for Man Utd

Manchester United are planning to offload 10 senior players this summer in an overhaul of their squad, according to the Daily Express.

Manager Jose Mourinho is set to sell several first-team regulars to help finance United’s next phase of spending. The Red Devils are expected to splash the cash again this summer as they attempt to close the gap to neighbours Manchester City, who have ran away with the Premier League title this season.

Mourinho is hoping to sell defenders Luke Shaw, Matteo Darmian, Daley Blind, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling, plus midfielders Juan Mata and Ander Herrera.

He also looks likely to lose midfielder Marouane Fellaini. He would like to keep the Belgium international, who looks set to leave on a free transfer when his contract expires this summer.

Captain Michael Carrick is retiring at the end of the season, while veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be released at the end of his contract.

The report claims Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale, Tottenham duo Toby Alderweireld and Danny Rose, Chelsea winger Willian and Shakthar Donetsk midfielder Fred are on Mourinho’s wish-list to replace the outgoing players.