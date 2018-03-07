Abdoulaye Doucoure linked with Man Utd move

Manchester United are keen to sign Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Red Devils are the latest club to be linked with a summer bid for the in-form French midfielder. Jose Mourinho’s side are tipped to face competition from Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham, who are also thought to be tracking the 25-year-old.

Michael Carrick’s retirement and Marouane Fellaini’s likely exit on a free transfer will leave United short of midfield options ahead of the 2018/19 campaign. Doucoure has been earmarked as a possible signing.

They reportedly had Doucoure scouted during Saturday’s 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion.

He is currently the Hornets’ top scorer with seven goal.

Doucoure arrived at Vicarage Road from Rennes for an undisclosed fee in February 2016. He spent the remainder of the 2015/16 campaign on loan in Spain with Granada, before linking up with Watford that summer.

He has since established himself as a regular starter and has kicked on with his impressive displays this season.