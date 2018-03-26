Adam Lallana, Gary Cahill, Chris Smalling and Jack Wilshere set to miss World Cup

England manager Gareth Southgate is set to leave a quartet of established players out of his World Cup squad, according to The Sun.

Southgate is getting closer to finalising his 23-man squad for this summer’s tournament in Russia.

Liverpool attacking midfielder Adam Lallana is among the players whose place in the squad is in jeopardy. The 29-year-old has had an injury hit campaign and failed to train with the Three Lions last week. He will need to demonstrate that his thigh and groin problems are behind him before Southgate will consider taking him to the World Cup.

Also set to miss out on a place in the squad are Chelsea captain Gary Cahill, Manchester United defender Chris Smalling and Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere.

Cahill has lost his place in Antonio Conte’s team in recent months. Both he and Smalling are currently being considered as part of the final 23.

Wilshere got his first call-up from Southgate for the current internationals, but missed the win over the Netherlands due to a knee injury.