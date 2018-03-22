Alexis Sanchez asked to miss Chile games due to difficult start at Man Utd

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez has admitted he asked to be left out of Chile’s squad for their upcoming games against Sweden and Denmark because of a difficult start to his Old Trafford career.

The former Arsenal man, who joined the Red Devils in the January transfer window, said he had found life “difficult” following his mid-season change of clubs and acknowledged he had been expecting more of himself as a United player.

He initially asked to be excused from Chile’s friendlies in Scandinavia, but has now linked up with the squad after talks with Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, who captains the South American side.

According to the BBC, Sanchez said: “As I am self-demanding, I expected something better.

“After my arrival at United, it was hard to change everything very quickly. I even hesitated to come to Sweden.”

He added: “I had asked permission to miss these games but then I thought better and spoke with Claudio and told him that we should all be united.”

Sanchez, aged 29, has scored just one goal in his 10 games for United to date.

Chile have not qualified for this summer’s World Cup in Russia, so the friendlies against Sweden and Denmark do not have the same importance in terms of preparation as they might otherwise have done.