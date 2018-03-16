Anthony Martial celebrates World Cup boost

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has taken to social media to celebrate his call-up to the France squad.

The 22-year-old’s hopes of earning a place at this summer’s World Cup received a major boost after he was named in Didier Deschamps’ squad for the friendlies against Colombia and World Cup hosts Russia later this month.

Martial won only two of his 17 France caps in 2017. His fall down the pecking order at Old Trafford saw him lose his place in Les Bleus’ squad.

But he returned to Deschamps’ plans in November and has retained his place for the first international games of 2018.