Anthony Martial and Zlatan Ibrahimovic return to training ahead of Man Utd vs Sevilla

Manchester United have welcomed injured forwards Anthony Martial and Zlatan Ibrahimovic back into the squad ahead of tomorrow evening’s Champions League last-16 second leg clash with Sevilla.

Martial, aged 22, missed the Premier League wins over Crystal Palace and Liverpool last week with an unspecified injury. But he is now back to fitness and available for selection.

Veteran striker Ibrahimovic has not featured since Boxing Day. He suffered a setback following his recovery from a long-term knee injury.

You can see Martial, Ibrahimovic and their United team-mates in action at Carrington today in the photos below.