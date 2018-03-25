Antonio Conte’s representatives in talks with PSG

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte’s representatives have opened talks with Paris Saint-Germain about becoming their new coach in the summer, according to The Guardian.

Initial talks between Conte’s camp and the Ligue 1 side have reportedly been positive.

The former Italy and Juventus boss had long been expected to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season – two years into his three-year contract – after a series of clashes with the club’s hierarchy.

Meanwhile, PSG coach Unai Emery is expected to lose his job at the end of the season, when his contract expires, after the French giants’ mammoth spending last summer failed to get them past the last-16 of the Champions League.

They are reportedly offering Conte £10m-a-year to become Emery’s successor. That’s a slight increase on the £9.5m-a-year he earns with the Blues.

The 46-year-old is one of four managers PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is considering for the post. Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone and Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri are the other three.