Arsenal line-up Schalke’s Max Meyer to replace Jack Wilshere

Arsenal have been assessing Schalke star Max Meyer as a possible replacement for Jack Wilshere, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Gunners are set to strengthen in midfield this summer, with Wilshere increasingly likely to leave on a free transfer and Santi Cazorla’s career still in jeopardy.

Meyer, aged 22, is under consideration as a possible signing.

The versatile Germany international, who similarly to Wilshere can operate in a deep-lying or attacking midfield role, came through the youth ranks at Schalke from the age of 14.

He made his first-team debut in February 2013 and has since clocked up 191 appearances and 22 goals for the club.

Like Wilshere, Meyer is out of contract at the end of the season. Arsenal are weighing up whether signing him would represent better value than increasing their contract offer to the England international.

Wilshere currently earns £110,000-a-week, but has been offered new terms that would see his basic wage drop to £80,000-a-week and topped up by bonuses.